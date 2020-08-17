UPDATE 1-Australia's JB Hi-Fi annual profit jumps as lockdown boosts online sales

(Adds details on outlook, Kogan.com results)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s top electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd posted on Monday a 33% jump in annual adjusted profit, as the shift to working from home prompted by coronavirus-led lockdowns boosted demand for computers and other home appliances.

Electronics retailers and manufacturers across the globe have largely benefited from the shift to remote working and are seeing increased demand for home computers and laptops as online shopping spiked.

Adjusted net profit after tax rose to A$332.7 million ($239.04 million) for the year ended June 30, beating its own expectation of as much as A$305 million. Online sales jumped 50%, with the fourth quarter seeing a 134% spike.

JB Hi-Fi’s total annual sales climbed 11.6%. It bumped up its final dividend by over 75% to 90 cents per share.

Separately, online retailer Kogan.com also reported full year figures, with gross sales surging nearly 40% to A$768.9 million, while net profit after tax rose 56%.

“There is a retail revolution taking place as more and more shoppers learn about the benefits of eCommerce,” Kogan’s chief executive Ruslan Kogan said in a statement.

“We’re seeing record numbers of first-time customers, who then go on to make repeat purchases at a 40% faster pace than previously,” he added.

Both retailers said fiscal 2021 sales were off to a strong start, but did not provide outlooks for the year. JB Hi-Fi cited uncertainty due the virus’ impact, while Kogan.com said it would not give guidance, consistent with prior years. ($1 = 1.3918 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)