Ras al-Khaimah fund says does not own stake in JBF RAK

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Ras al-Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), a state body in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, said on Monday it does not own a stake in JBF RAK, a manufacturer which is in talks with banks on renegotiating around 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) of debt.

JBF RAK’s website says the company was established as a joint venture by India’s JBF Group and RAKIA in 2007. United Arab Emirates central bank records, seen by Reuters, show RAKIA owned 60 percent of JBF RAK.

However, RAKIA said in a statement to Reuters on Monday that it “has no share ownership” in JBF RAK.

“The company is 49 percent owned by JBF Global Pte. Ltd, a Singapore-based private company, with 51 percent ownership by a local UAE company,” RAKIA said without elaborating.

JBF RAK, which makes a synthetic fibre and resin which is spun into fabrics but also moulded into disposable bottles for beverages, shampoo and liquid soap, did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Alexander Smith)