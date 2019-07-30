Brazil's JBS to invest $47.5 mln in new biodiesel plant

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Seara, the processed foods unit of Brazil’s JBS SA, will invest 180 million reais ($47.5 million) to build a new biodiesel plant entering service by 2021, according to a statement on Tuesday.

JBS said the new plant in Santa Catarina state will double the company’s biodiesel capacity to over 600 million liters per year. The company said the plant will use pork and poultry fat and scraps as raw materials to produce the biodiesel. ($1 = 3.7888 reais) (Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Susan Thomas)