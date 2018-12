SAO PAULO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA’s board has appointed company veteran Gilberto Tomazoni as its new chief executive, effective immediately.

Tomazoni, who has been at JBS for five years, will replace founder Jose Batista Sobrinho, the father of major shareholders Joesley and Wesley Batista.

He had been named CEO last year, after the arrest of his sons in a bribery investigation. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)