SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s meatpacker JBS SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday Guilherme Cavalcanti will take up the post of global chief financial officer.

Cavalcanti was working previously as CFO of the Brazilian pulpmaker Fibria SA. On Tuesday, JBS appointed company veteran Gilberto Tomazoni as its new chief executive, replacing founder Jose Batista Sobrinho. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)