SAO PAULO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian securities regulator CVM said on Wednesday it had rejected a settlement with meatpacker JBS SA and major shareholders in an insider trading case due to the severity of the allegations involved.

In a separate case regarding the late disclosure of plans for an initial public offering of JBS Foods International BV, CVM agreed to a deal with JBS shareholders and former executives. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)