December 20, 2017 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian meatpacker JBS unveils $5.5 mln expanded plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS said on Wednesday it had completed an 18 million real ($5.47 million) expansion of a beef jerky plant, which boosts capacity to 1,600 tonnes per month from 1,000 tonnes previously.

The plant, located in the state of Sao Paulo, was acquired by JBS in 2013. JBS has been embroiled in scandal after the Batista brothers, who control the company, confessed in a plea deal to paying bribes to scores of politicians to advance their own business interests. ($1 = 3.2878 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
