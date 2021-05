SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA said it will invest 1.85 billion reais ($351.39 million) in Paraná state through 2025, as it seeks to expand its capacity in Brazil’s biggest poultry producing state.

The meatpacker said in a statement it will build a new processed foods factory there and will increase capacity of its Rolândia plant by 25%. ($1 = 5.2648 reais) (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)