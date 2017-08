SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's meatpakcker JBS SA has hired Alfred 'Al' Almanza as global food security and quality director, it said in a Thursday securities filing.

For the last ten years, Almanza was Administrator for the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In all, he worked for the USDA for 40 years, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)