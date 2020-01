BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker JBS SA said on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong’s WH Group to supply up to 3 billion reais ($717.26 million) of fresh beef, poultry and pork per year to the Chinese market.

The first shipments under the agreement are expected to take place in the first quarter of 2020, JBS said in a securities filing. ($1 = 4.1826 reais) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)