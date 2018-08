SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meat-processing company, said on Wednesday global trade jitters are affecting its pork business in the United States.

During a conference call to discuss second-quarter results with analysts, JBS executives said potential Mexican tariffs and trade discussions with China are hampering pork sales to Asia and ham sales to Mexico out of the United States. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)