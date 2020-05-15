Brazil's JBS faces 'enormous volatility' amid global COVID-19 pandemic

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat company JBS SA , which gets a large chunk of its revenues in the United States, said on Thursday there remains “enormous volatility” related to cost and product prices because of the health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

During a conference call to discuss first-quarter results, JBS executives said consumer demand shifted from food service, a trend seen in all markets. While there are no significant differences in margins on food service and retail meat sales, predicting costs, prices and consumer behavior is tough as the health crisis unfolds. (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Franklin Paul)