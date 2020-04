Brazil's JBS has idle capacity to increase meat exports to the U.S.- CFO

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA has enough idle capacity to increase meat exports to the United States from its plants in Brazil and Australia, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said on Tuesday.

Cavalcanti said the U.S. meat inventory may last more 15 days, but did not refer in his remarks in a live webcast to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to issue an executive order commanding U.S. meat plants to reopen, a move announced by a senior administration official earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo, Editing by Franklin Paul)