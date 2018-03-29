FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Brazil's JBS says IPO of U.S. unit remains 'best option'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meat-packing company JBS SA said on Thursday a stock market listing of subsidiary JBS Foods International BV in the United States remains an attractive alternative for the company.

“It is the best option to unlock value,” JBS chairman and investor relations officer Jeremiah O’Callaghan told analysts at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. By April, all JBS operations will be compliant with auditing and compliance requirements under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, JBS managers said. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Paula Laier Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

