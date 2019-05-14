Brazil's JBS sees all units benefiting from hog virus outbreak in China

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - The world’s largest meatpacker JBS SA believes its plants in four continents will benefit from additional demand for meat products after an outbreak of African swine fever in China reduced pork output, causing a global supply imbalance.

Already in the first four months of the year, the company’s unit in Australia rose beef sales to China by 80%, JBS executives said during a conference call on Tuesday to comment on first quarter results. The company said it expects sales of all proteins to increase due to the deadly hog virus, not only pork. (Reporting by Ana Mano)