JBS considers acquisitions in geographies where it already operates - CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gilberto Tomazoni, Chief Executive Officer of meat-packer JBS SA, said the Brazilian firm will consider acquisitions in geographies where it already operates to make the most of opportunities after an outbreak of African swine fever in Asia.

In a conference call to comment on second quarter results on Thursday, Tomazoni cited the recent acquisition of a pork processor in Brazil as a good example of a purchase that has synergies with existing business, in this case its Seara food processing operation in Southern Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano)