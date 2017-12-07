FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS hikes Seara prices due to economic recovery in Brazil
December 7, 2017

JBS hikes Seara prices due to economic recovery in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said its Seara processed foods division is raising average prices in the country to take advantage of the country’s economic recovery, Gilberto Tomazoni, head of operations, said on Thursday.

During a presentation to analysts and investors, Tomazoni said the company will continue to reduce financial leverage using proceeds from asset sales, and that will be reflected in fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

