Company News
June 13, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's JBS invests in pharma unit in Sao Paulo state

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA announced the construction of a new heparin factory by its pharmaceutical subsidiary Orygina in Presidente Epitacio, in Sao Paulo state.

The new factory is expected to begin to operate in 2023, the company said in a statement. Heparin, an anticoagulant used to treat patients with heart disease or blood clots, is extracted from the gut of cattle and pork.

The company will also have a hub of its logistics unit JBS Transportadora in the same city. The company plans to invest 100 million reais ($20 million).

Orygina already has another plant in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul. ($1 = 5.0511 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below