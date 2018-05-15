Brazil's JBS beats estimates on Q1

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacking company, reported on Monday a net income of 506 million reais ($140 million) for the first quarter, 48 percent above analysts expectations of 341 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, stood at 2.8 billion reais, also higher than a 2.709 billion reais consensus estimate.