Company News
November 14, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Brazil's JBS posts $86m profit in Q3, reversing year-ago loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packer JBS SA on Thursday posted third-quarter net profits of 356.7 million reais ($85.7 million), reversing losses of 133.5 million reais from a year earlier, as higher meat prices across geographies bolstered results.

JBS, which operates in Brazil, the United States and Australia, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a measure of operating income known as EBITDA - came in at 5.92 billion reais in the period, above a consensus estimate 5.42 billion reais. ($1 = 4.1637 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jon Boyle)

