Earnings Season
November 13, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's JBS posts narrower-than-expected quarterly loss

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil-based food company JBS SA on Tuesday said it recorded a net loss of 133.5 million reais ($35.10 million) in the third quarter, narrower than expected by an IBES forecast from Refinitiv.

The world’s largest meat packer also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit know as EBITDA, was 4.4 billion reais last quarter, above expectations of 4.03 billion reais.

$1 = 3.8031 reais Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.