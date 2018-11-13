Brazil's JBS posts narrower-than-expected quarterly loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil-based food company JBS SA on Tuesday said it recorded a net loss of 133.5 million reais ($35.10 million) in the third quarter, narrower than expected by an IBES forecast from Refinitiv.

The world’s largest meat packer also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit know as EBITDA, was 4.4 billion reais last quarter, above expectations of 4.03 billion reais.