Brazil's JBS posts surprise fourth-quarter net loss

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, reported a net loss of 345.1 million reais ($103.9 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, missing the consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters of a net income of 556.4 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profitability known as EBITDA, edged up 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 3.19 billion reais, below the consensus of 3.43 billion reais.