FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2018 / 12:26 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil's JBS posts surprise fourth-quarter net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, reported a net loss of 345.1 million reais ($103.9 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, missing the consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters of a net income of 556.4 million reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profitability known as EBITDA, edged up 2.7 percent from a year earlier to 3.19 billion reais, below the consensus of 3.43 billion reais.

$1 = 3.32 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.