Brazil's JBS Q4 net income surges 332%, beats analysts estimate

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meat-packer, on Wednesday reported a quarterly net profit 332% higher of 2.43 billion reais ($482.5 million), beating analysts’ forecasts as it benefited from strong demand from China, which increased food imports after an outbreak of African swine fever.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, was 5.67 billion reais in the period, slightly higher than Refinitiv analysts’ estimates of 5.53 billion reais. ($1 = 5.0358 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Sandra Maler)