JBS posts strong 2nd-qtr results bolstered by Asian demand

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, on Wednesday reported net income of 2.184 billion reais ($539 million) in the second quarter, beating analysts’ expectations as an outbreak of African swine fever in Asia boosted exports.

According to a securities filing, the São Paulo-based company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 5.099 billion reais, an all-time record and above analysts’ expectations of 4.535 billion reais. ($1 = 4.0513 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)