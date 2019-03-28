RPT-Brazil's JBS swings to profit in Q4 but misses estimates

(Repeats with changes to content)

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA posted fourth-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates as challenges at its chicken and pork businesses in the United States weighed, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The meat giant, which has significant operations in the United States aside from Brazil and Australia, reported a net profit of 563.2 million reais ($144.43 million) in the period, reversing a 451.7 million reais loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 but missing a 1.767 billion real gain from a Refinitiv IBES consensus estimate. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)