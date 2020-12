RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The board of JBS SA has approved the cancellation of all shares held in the firm’s internal treasury, the Brazilian meatpacking company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The company had roughly 43 million shares in its treasury. Following the cancellation, there are now roughly 2.62 billion outstanding shares in JBS. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)