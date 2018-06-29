FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018

Brazil'S JBS says co has no knowledge of deal involving BNDES stake - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday the company has no knowledge of a possible sale of the stake that development bank BNDES holds in the company, after a magazine website reported negotiations.

Veja magazine said controlling shareholder Joesley Batista was negotiating a potential sale of the stake held by the bank to a Qatari sovereign wealth fund. JBS shares are up 2.9 percent in Sao Paulo stock exchange at 9.18 reais. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

