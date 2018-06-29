FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS says it has no knowledge of possible sale of BNDES stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds BNDES declining to comment)

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday the company has no knowledge of a possible sale of the stake held by development bank BNDES, after a magazine website reported negotiations.

Veja magazine said controlling shareholder Joesley Batista was negotiating a potential sale of the stake held by the bank to a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

BNDES declined to comment to Reuters about the report.

JBS shares were up 2.4 percent at 9.13 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)

