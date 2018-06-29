UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS says it has no knowledge of possible sale of BNDES stake

(Adds BNDES declining to comment)

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday the company has no knowledge of a possible sale of the stake held by development bank BNDES, after a magazine website reported negotiations.

Veja magazine said controlling shareholder Joesley Batista was negotiating a potential sale of the stake held by the bank to a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

BNDES declined to comment to Reuters about the report.

JBS shares were up 2.4 percent at 9.13 reais on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.