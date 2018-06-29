FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 29, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 2-Brazil development bank BNDES willing to sell JBS stake -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(New throughout, adds source with knowledge of matter)

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian development bank BNDES is willing to sell its stake in meatpacker JBS SA , one source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The development bank had already expressed the intention to sell its stake “for the right price”. But the person, who asked for anonymity to discuss the bank’s strategy freely, denied any ongoing negotiations to sell the 20 percent stake.

Veja magazine reported earlier on Friday that JBS’ controlling shareholder Joesley Batista was negotiating a potential sale of the stake held by the bank to a Qatari sovereign wealth fund. The source with knowledge of the bank’s strategy denied the talks.

BNDES declined to comment on the matter. JBS shares closed up 3.14 percent on Friday, reducing this year’s losses to 6 percent. (Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.