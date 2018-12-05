New JBS CEO to boost margins, sees large potential in U.S. market

Consumer Goods and Retail
SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - JBS SA’s newly-appointed chief executive said on Wednesday he will seek to boost the Brazilian meatpacker’s profit margins and sees a large potential for growth in the United States’ market for processed products.

Gilberto Tomazoni, named to succeed company founder Jose Batista Sobrinho as CEO late on Tuesday, said a listing of its U.S. operations remains a priority and will be done in an “appropriate time”. JBS has also announced a new Chief Financial Officer.

Its shares were up by 5 percent in early trading in Sao Paulo.

