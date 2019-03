March 26 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc on Tuesday named Bill Wafford chief financial officer, ending the struggling retailers months-long search.

Wafford will take charge on April 8, succeeding interim CFO Michael Fung, who was appointed in October last year.

Wafford most recently was CFO of nutritional supplement seller Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)