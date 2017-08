Aug 11 (Reuters) - Department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a wider loss as it margins took a hit from the liquidation of inventory in stores it was closing.

The company's net loss widened to $62 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29, from $56 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.96 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)