November 15, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

J.C. Penney quarterly loss narrows, shares rise

Nov 15 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc on Friday reported a smaller quarterly loss, as the embattled retailer benefited from lower marketing expenses and an increase in store and online selling margins, sending its shares up 10%.

The 117-year-old retailer said net loss narrowed to $93 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, from $151 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

J.C. Penney also raised its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the rest of the year to exceed $475 million, compared with its prior outlook of $440 million to $475 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

