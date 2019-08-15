Company News
J.C. Penney quarterly same-store sales fall short of expectations

Aug 15 (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable-store sales on Thursday, as the struggling department store operator stopped selling appliances and furniture in its stores.

The Plano, Texas-based company said sales at stores open for at least 12 months fell 9% in the second quarter ended Aug 3. Excluding the impact of the businesses it exited, comparable sales decreased 6%.

Analysts on average were estimating a drop of 5.15%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“We still have work to do on our topline,” Chief executive Officer Jill Soltau said.

However, the company’s net loss narrowed to $48 million, or 15 cents per share, from $101 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

