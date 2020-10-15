J.C. Penney sale talks stall: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Talks between J.C. Penney Co's lenders and the would-be buyers, Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N and Brookfield Property Partners LP BPY.O, broke down in recent days, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Simon Property and Brookfield Property, which are also the retailer’s two biggest landlords, missed several deal deadlines as communication between the parties lapsed, according to the report.

The two sides may turn to mediation to help them determine if they can complete the deal, and on what terms, Bloomberg reported.

Creditors say J.C. Penney’s original sale plan called for the deal to close around Oct. 3, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing.

J.C. Penney declined to comment, while the two mall owners did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.