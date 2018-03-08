FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

France's JCDecaux sees slowing growth in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux said on Thursday it expects a slowdown in organic growth in the first quarter, due to the cancellation of a contract in Paris and a delay in the opening of the Guangzhou Baiyun airport Terminal 2 in China.

The family-controlled group said it expects organic growth of around 2 percent in the first quarter. It reported organic growth of 6.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported full-year net income group share of 193.7 million euros ($240.34 million), down 13.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8059 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

