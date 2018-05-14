FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 4:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

JCDecaux Q1 revenue up 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux reported on Monday first-quarter underlying revenue growth slightly above its guidance, driven by improving performance in China as well as Europe.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of 742.5 million euros ($889 million), up an underlying 2.8 percent, compared with its guidance of a 2 percent growth.

“As far as Q2 2018 is concerned, and bearing in mind that it is becoming more and more difficult to assess forward advertising revenue because of late bookings which are now possible with digital out-of-home, we currently expect an organic growth around 3.5 percent.”, co-CEO Jean-François Decaux said.

$1 = 0.8353 euros Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu in Gdynia; Editing by Mark Potter

