J.C. Penney hit with patent lawsuit over distressed jeans

Retailer J.C. Penney has been hit with a lawsuit in a Texas federal court accusing it of importing jeans that violate a patent owned by Ohio-based RevoLaze that gives jeans a worn look using laser technology.

Filed on Tuesday in Marshall, Texas, the lawsuit said several styles of J.C. Penney’s Arizona brand jeans, imported from Mexico and Bangladesh, violated patents held by RevoLaze that allow denim to be distressed without ruining the fabric.

