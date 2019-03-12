J.Crew beats appeal over credit card receipts

A federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action accusing clothing retailer J.Crew Group of putting too many credit card digits on customer receipts.

In a Friday decision, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said plaintiff Ahmed Kamal lacked standing because he suffered no concrete injury when he received three receipts from the company containing the first six and last four digits of his credit card number.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TugN2Y