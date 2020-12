HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - JD Health International Inc shares are set to rise nearly 34% from the company’s issue price when the stock makes its Hong Kong stock market trading debut on Tuesday.

The shares were sold at HK$70.58 each as the company raised $3.48 billion last week in Hong Kong’s largest IPO of 2020. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)