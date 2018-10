Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said its Chief Financial Officer Brian Small will be stepping down from the board at the end of October after deciding to retire from his current role.

Small, who has been in the role for nearly 15 years, will be replaced by JD Sports Group Finance Director Neil Greenhalgh, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)