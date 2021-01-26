JD Sports confirms exploring additional funding options

Jan 26 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc confirmed on Tuesday that it was exploring additional funding options which may involve a non-equity placing, as it looks to increase its flexibility to invest in future strategic opportunities.

The announcement comes a day after Sky News reported here JD Sports Fashion was in talks about a 400 million pound ($545.56 million) share sale, and was considering to launch the placement as early as this week.

Last month, JD bought Shoe Palace for $325 million in cash to expand its business on the U.S. West Coast. ($1 = 0.7332 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)