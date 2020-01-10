JD Sports sees annual profit towards upper end of market view

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Friday it expects annual headline pretax profit towards the upper end of the current market view, as its gym clothing and premium-branded fashion helped counter the gloomy UK retail sector once again.

The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs expects annual headline pretax profit to be in the upper quartile of 403 million pounds ($527.16 million) and 433 million pounds.