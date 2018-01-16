FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 16, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-UK's JD Sports sees annual profit ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain’s largest sportswear retailer by market value, on Tuesday forecast annual pretax profit ahead of market expectations on strong trading in the second half of the year, including the key Christmas period.

JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, forecast 300 million pounds ($413.7 million) in group pretax profit for the year ending Feb. 3, above market estimates in the range of 270 million pounds to 295 million pounds, and up from 244.7 million pounds it reported last year.

The company, whose biggest rival is Mike Ashley-owned Sports Direct in Britain, said strong trading continued in the second half of the year and group comparable sales growth remained at about 3 percent.

JD, which operates in the UK, Ireland, France and Spain and sells across more than 1,300 stores, expanded into the South Korean market in September with a joint venture deal.

The Bury-headquartered retailer, which has been a British retail sector success story in recent years, said material growth in the online business and overseas expansion boosted sales growth. ($1 = 0.7251 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.