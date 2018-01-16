UPDATE 1-UK's JD Sports sees annual profit ahead of market expectations

(Adds background)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain’s largest sportswear retailer by market value, on Tuesday forecast annual pretax profit ahead of market expectations on strong trading in the second half of the year, including the key Christmas period.

JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, forecast 300 million pounds ($413.7 million) in group pretax profit for the year ending Feb. 3, above market estimates in the range of 270 million pounds to 295 million pounds, and up from 244.7 million pounds it reported last year.

The company, whose biggest rival is Mike Ashley-owned Sports Direct in Britain, said strong trading continued in the second half of the year and group comparable sales growth remained at about 3 percent.

JD, which operates in the UK, Ireland, France and Spain and sells across more than 1,300 stores, expanded into the South Korean market in September with a joint venture deal.

The Bury-headquartered retailer, which has been a British retail sector success story in recent years, said material growth in the online business and overseas expansion boosted sales growth. ($1 = 0.7251 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Amrutha Gayathri)