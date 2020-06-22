UPDATE 2-JD Sports explores options for Go Outdoors as administration beckons

(Adds detail, market reaction)

June 22 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion is exploring several options for its loss-making outdoor clothing business and has taken a first legal step towards appointing administrators for the chain it bought four years ago, the company said on Monday.

Responding to a Sky News report here the sportswear retailer said that directors of Go Outdoors had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators with a UK court, adding that the administrators have yet to be appointed.

Sky News reported on Saturday that JD had filed a notice of intention to appoint Deloitte as administrator to Go Outdoors, which employs about 2,300 people.

“This notice creates an immediate moratorium around the company and its property, which lasts for ten business days,” JD said in its statement.

“During this moratorium, Go’s creditors cannot take legal action or continue with any existing legal proceedings against the company without the court’s permission.”

With about 66 stores, mostly in out-of-town retail parks, Go Outdoors has struggled with significant losses as sales continued to decline.

Shares in JD Sports were down nearly 2% in morning trade. ($1 = 0.8074 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and David Goodman)