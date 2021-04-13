Britain's JD Sports sees profit rise for 2022 as stores reopen

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports forecast on Tuesday higher profit in 2022 after reporting a rise in annual profit in the last financial year as some stores reopened this week and online sales continued to surge.

The company expects headline profit before tax for the year until January 2022 to come in the range of 475 million pounds ($653.08 million) to 500 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7273 pounds)