Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 16, 2019 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JD Sports' annual profit rises despite retail challenges in UK

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc reported better-than-expected full-year earnings on Tuesday, benefiting from an expansion push in a tough retail environment at home.

Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, whose shopping website lists brands including Nike, Puma and Adidas, said headline pretax profit jumped 15.5 percent to 355.2 million pounds ($465.17 million) for the 53 weeks ended Feb. 3.

As per company-supplied consensus, analysts had estimated a pretax profit of 349.2 million pounds for the year.

$1 = 0.7636 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

