LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - JD Sports, Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer, on Tuesday reported higher first-half pretax profit, helped by more demand for gym apparel and premium branded fashion.

The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs said pretax profit rose 6.6% to 129.9 million pounds ($160 million) for the six months to August 3. ($1 = 0.8104 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London, editing by James Davey)