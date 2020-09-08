JD Sports reinstates outlook as stores reopen

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports reinstated its annual guidance saying it was encouraged by its performance since stores reopened, as it posted a lower first-half pretax profit due to coronavirus-driven closures.

The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs said reut.rs/3m3mAH4 on Tuesday it expects a full-year headline pretax profit of at least 265 million pounds ($348.63 million) and reported that pretax profit fell 68% to 41.5 million pounds for the six months ended Aug. 1.