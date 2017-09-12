FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JD Sports reports record H1 profit helped by expansion
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a month ago

JD Sports reports record H1 profit helped by expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a record half-year pretax profit on Tuesday on demand for athleisure clothing and the opening of 35 new stores.

JD Sports, which also runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, said profit before tax for the 26 weeks to July 29 rose 33 percent to 102.7 million pounds ($135.46 million) from 77.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue from its sports fashion business, made up of brands such as JD , Size? and Sprinter, rose more than 30 percent to 1.17 billion pounds.

It opened 12 JD stores in UK and Ireland and 23 across mainland Europe.

$1 = 0.7582 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
